What are we all playing this weekend?

To hell with anyone complaining about the turn in the weather. We need this rain. We've earned this rain. Have yourself an evening walk and enjoy the cool air on your face, the rich smell in your nose, and the damp flora regreening before your eyes. Lovely. But while you wait for that, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

The SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for PowerWash Simulator is out, which means I will be playing the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC for PowerWash Simulator. I never really watched the show, but stuff in the sea gets dirty as much as anything else, godammit.

Alice0

While I do want to dive back into the ultraviolence of F.E.A.R.-y FPS Trepang2, I think I need to unwind with psychological thriller Loretta, as recommended by Sin Vega. That sounds like a good time. Very relaxing.

Ed

Seeing some solid reviews for Dave The Diver, so might give that a whirl. I just can't get over its children's book name. Also bought Brotato on a whim, in the hope it consumes my entire existence.

Hayden

I'm off to Greece for a week! I'm going to sit on the beach! Stare at the ocean! Have a swim! Sip on fruity drinks!

James

NOTHING. I'm on holiday. I've never even heard of PC games.

Katharine

I still haven't started Final Fantasy 16 yet - will this weekend be the one? Honestly, I'm still trying to get Zelda finished before starting FF16 - I can't have both of those and Diablo 4 on the go at the same time, that would be madness. Or would it? Let's just say my weekend gaming plans may or may not be a combination of some or all of those games.

Liam

is away!

Watch on YouTube Ollie pleaded with you last year to play The Cycle: Frontier, and what did you do?

Ollie

After the devastating news of The Cycle: Frontier shutting down, I've found myself at a bit of a loss. Can't quite find the motivation to keep playing it, even though it's a couple months before the shutdown actually happens. I'm dabbling in Hunt: Showdown again and remembering how excellent it is in its own way, so I may continue with that - or I might veer away from shooters entirely as part of my grieving process, and sink all my free time into Against The Storm. It has lizards, it has rain, it has ale. What else do I need?

Rachel

is away!

Rebecca

is away!

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend? OH! AND! Pinch, punch, first of the month, and no returns.