What are we all playing this weekend?

Okay, my enthusiasm for the rain has been somewhat dampened. Drenched, maybe. We're half-way through a sodden July and the ten-day forecast is still soggier than Marti Pellow's short-lived team-up with So Solid Crew, Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet. Still, a good day to play video games. What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

is on hols!

Alice0

I'm finishing up Bookwalker, an adventure game/RPG about a writer stepping into books and ah it's a nice concept but it's not a good game. More on that next week, probably.

Ed

I'll try to sneak in some time with Dave The Diver between the usual spate of badminton things. I've found it to be a real relaxing time that's perfect for the Steam Deck. What a lovely surprise.

Hayden

I've been playing a lot of Hades on the Steam Deck recently, so probably more of that! I hadn't played it before, but I just completed my first run, so I feel like I'm now past the good bit and in the extra good bit. You know what I mean. Other than that, me and my pals have been doing a lot of Discord Poker Night recently. To my surprise, I'm alright at poker! I think a lot of this skill comes from not really knowing the rules or what makes a good hand, and instead going purely off vibes.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Valve

James

I'd say I was going to play Team Fortress 2 to check out more of its first major update in several years, but let's be honest, I was going to play Team Fortress 2 regardless. The seal is good though.

Katharine

I'm playing a multitude of secret review things this weekend, but between that I do also hope to squeeze in some more Final Fantasy XVI. I Clive-d my way through the opening hours during a couple of days off last week, and yep, I'm fully engrossed in pummelling bats and goblins with fiery phoenix wings and siccing my dog friend Torgal onto unsuspecting merc chumps. He's a good boy, Torgal, even if he is just a hairier Atreus on four legs. All I need now is for Clive to say "Good BOY" in the same gravelly undertones as Kratos and the illusion will be complete.

Liam

After a few weeks of distractions, I finally have time to jump back into The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and I am so happy to be building daft contraptions in Hyrule again. What a phenomenal thing.

Ollie

is away!

Rachel

After the announcement last month that the Ace Attorney: Apollo Justice series will be coming to PC sometime next year, I decided to replay the first game on my DS with the very same cartridge I had when it first released back in 2007 - which I'm surprised hasn’t exploded or leaked chemicals or something. And let me tell you, I’ve been having an absolute blast. I've always thought that Ace Attorney: Apollo Justice was great, but now I firmly believe that it’s undoubtedly one of the best in the entire AA series. To kick things off, the first case is incredible (smashing the reputation that the first cases in AA games are always the worst) but it also has some of the best characters in the entire series (Trucy, Klavier, grown-up Ema!), and the investigations sections don’t feel like busy work because of their own twists and turns. I know our bestie Edgeworth isn’t in it, but in terms of where this sits in the series, I would put it second with Trials and Tribulations in the number one spot. So yeah. I’ll be playing more of that this weekend.

Rebecca

At long last, my partner and I have fully clicked with the joys of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, and have spent most of our gaming time this week running about the open world completing side quests and studiously ignoring the main story until the game refuses to let us progress any further. We've got my parents visiting this weekend so it's uncertain how much time there'll be for video games, but you can bet any there is will be split between the adventures of young Shirley and the thematically-not-dissimilar Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?