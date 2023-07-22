What are we all playing this weekend?

Here's a TV recommendation for you: Deadloch on Amazon Prime. A dark comedy cop show set in a small Tasmanian town where traditional culture clashes with artsy newcomers, and there's murder, and it's funny, and the characters are such delights. It's a bit like Top Of The Lake with jokes. But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

is on hols!

Alice0

After reading Michael Molcher's great book I Am The Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, I do have a weird hankering to play Judge Dredd: Dredd vs. Death. Well, the first ten minutes of it, anyway. Until the vampires arrive. After that, we'll see.

Ed

Predictably, it's more Dave The Diver on the Deck. It keeps adding new stuff to chase and new things to see - so far, it's this year's great surprise. Otherwise, I'm waiting for Baldur's Gate 3 so my friends and I can co-op it together and spend ages making awful decisions. Not long to wait now.

Hayden

Diablo 4's Season 1 patch might not have been well-received, but I'm excited to get back on the grind regardless. I've started a fresh Druid character for the Season, and am hoping it'll tide me over until Baldur's Gate 3 comes out (I'm very very very excited for Baldur's Gate 3)!

James

I've had a quick squiz around Viewfinder, and am keen to play more. I thought it'd mainly about using its photos-into-reality trickery to simply build bridges or get around gates, but it keeps surprising me with new applications for snapshot-based reality bending.

Katharine

I'm going "up north" for a friend's wedding this weekend (the north south divide being the M4 corridor for me), so there will be precious little time for playing games unfortunately. Clive and Torgal will have to sit tight for another week...

Liam

I caught COVID this week and as a result have spent the majority of it in bed playing The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. Although my skin has stopped burning and my temperature has reduced to something that will no longer boil my organs into a delicious soup, I think I'll also be spending the weekend in bed playing more Zelda in an attempt to feel more human. Zelda is very good. COVID is not. Bye.

Ollie

is away!

Rachel

This weekend I've got a handful of games to get stuck into. I want to finish Dordogne and Cofee Talk Episode 2 and play some more Sticky Business. I'm also keen to start Misericorde: Volume One which is a murder mystery visual novel set in a convent in 1482. Really excited about that one.

Rebecca

I've been ill for much of this week and have been dividing my time between fever naps and playing Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and somehow this has resulted in me being quite close to the end of the latter. (I refuse to ever declare an end to naps.) Between that, getting my hands on the new Sims 4 Horse Ranch pack, and the fact that I've finally committed to properly working my way through the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, I've got a pretty nice weekend lined up of ignoring the lingering aches with the help of beloved games.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?