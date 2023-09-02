What are we all playing this weekend?

And while the RPGang are still finishing Baldur's Gate 3, here's Starfield coming to claim another hundred hours of your roleplaying time. That's a whole lot of lives to live on top of an actual life. Starfield is out now for folks who bought the fancy special expensive editions, by the way, then hits Game Pass and all that next week. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I mean, Starfield, I guess. We've got a lot of skyboxes to get through, people. But I want to finish Mediterranea Inferno, and I'm still looking at Sticky Business out of the corner of my eye...

Alice0

Despite low expectations (which initial reviews haven't improved), I will give Starfield a go when it hits Game Pass next week. So first I must finish and uninstall some other giant open-world game to clear drive space. At the moment I apparently have installed Ghostwire: Tokyo, Watch Dogs 2, and Mass Effect: Andromeda, all of which I have near the end but not quite there because I stopped playing for a bit then forgot about them for a year or two or six.

Ed

After the chaos of Geoffscom I've been in need of a brain reset, and thankfully, that should - I'm praying the planes are good - be happening as you read this. I should be in Malta staying at a pal's place with my Switch (maybe Deck) in hand and my skin crisping up nicely.

Edwin

This weekend I will probably be playing that there Starfield, but I'm also going to play a bunch of other "pure" space sims alongside it, because I'm suspicious that it'll trap me on a planet for ages doing a crafting quest, or something. The list currently includes Everspace 2, a really swish dogfighter with a forgiveable open world busywork element, FreeSpace, because RIP Volition, and Rings Of Saturn, because I really liked Sin's review of it.

Hayden

is in for it.

James

Starfield. Both days. And then Starfield again on Monday. Apparently. Starfield for the whole week. The whole month. Starfield. Starfield is an open-world roleplaying game by Bethesda Game Studios. I will be playing Starfield.

Katharine

I have contracted a not-Covid-but-still-very-Covid-like con flu from Gamescom this week *cough*, so my weekend may play out one of two ways. Either I'm well enough to drive down to Devon for a Matthew-themed family visit, in which case not much video gaming will be done at all (sorry, Todd), or I'm still spluttering under a duvet for the next two days, trying desperately to not get snot all over my Steam Deck (so still no Starfield for me, not sorry Todd). If it's the latter, I'll probably be playing a mixture of Affogato, a Persona-esque coffee-brewing-reverse-tower-defence (tower-attack?) 'em up, and my good friend Dave The Diver. I've missed Dave these past few weeks. I should check in and see how he's doing.

Liam

The weekend again, is it? Splendid. Oh, what am I playing? Honestly, I'm not sure. I should probably play some Starfield, but I have the excellent En Garde! to finish up alongside Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Why look at some moon rocks when I could be doing a sick kickflip instead?

Ollie

Duh.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?