Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

An illustratation of a black sun rising from the waves.
Image credit: The Coronation Cruise of the 'Midnight Sun' to Russia, Whitsuntide, 1896.
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on

I know I have been asking for a second summer, after Scotland had a glorious fortnight in June then gave up, but woof I did not expect this. Too hot! And when I have too little time to fully enjoy it. I should find a solution for that. In the meantime, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee
is away!

Alice0
Did you know Anthem is still online? I downloaded BioWare's doomed looter-shooter while poking around sci-fi/space games on Game Pass, and honestly expected to be greeted with an error message or endless loading spinner. Thought it was a mistake. Thought it might be a funny post. Instead, it's still around? You can play it? I'm trying playing it? It seems not good? But I like my exosuit?

Ed
is away!

Edwin
is away!

Hayden
I'm working this weekend, so much of my time will be spent writing Starfield guides. I'm trying to still make it feel as weekend-y as possible, though, so I'm playing D&D one evening and will also make sure to check out the Payday 3 open beta with some pals! Oh, also melting. It is too hot.

Watch on YouTube

James
I was being fatuous about it last week but I do genuinely like Starfield. I've already found the secret lair of a Space Batman, rescued a stranded ship full of 200 year-olds, and won an argument against Adam Jensen's dad. Onwards!

Katharine
At long last, I'm going to try that there Starfield. I'm hoping to get a reasonable chunk of it under my belt this weekend, to finally see what all the fuss is about, but if all the grey and beige end up making me do a hard NOPE out of it, I hope to fill the time with some lovely Trine 5.

Liam
Starfield. I'm playing Starfield. See that planet? You can go there. After you select it on a menu. And wait for a few loading screens. There's not much on it, mind. But that's OK. I think it's pretty good. Games are nice.

Ollie
is in for it.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice has been playing video games since SkiFree and writing about them since 2009, with nine years at RPS. She enjoys immersive sims, roguelikelikes, chunky revolvers, weird little spooky indies, mods, walking simulators, and finding joy in details. Alice lives, swims, and cycles in Scotland.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch