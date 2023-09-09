What are we all playing this weekend?

I know I have been asking for a second summer, after Scotland had a glorious fortnight in June then gave up, but woof I did not expect this. Too hot! And when I have too little time to fully enjoy it. I should find a solution for that. In the meantime, what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

is away!

Alice0

Did you know Anthem is still online? I downloaded BioWare's doomed looter-shooter while poking around sci-fi/space games on Game Pass, and honestly expected to be greeted with an error message or endless loading spinner. Thought it was a mistake. Thought it might be a funny post. Instead, it's still around? You can play it? I'm trying playing it? It seems not good? But I like my exosuit?

Ed

is away!

Edwin

is away!

Hayden

I'm working this weekend, so much of my time will be spent writing Starfield guides. I'm trying to still make it feel as weekend-y as possible, though, so I'm playing D&D one evening and will also make sure to check out the Payday 3 open beta with some pals! Oh, also melting. It is too hot.

James

I was being fatuous about it last week but I do genuinely like Starfield. I've already found the secret lair of a Space Batman, rescued a stranded ship full of 200 year-olds, and won an argument against Adam Jensen's dad. Onwards!

Katharine

At long last, I'm going to try that there Starfield. I'm hoping to get a reasonable chunk of it under my belt this weekend, to finally see what all the fuss is about, but if all the grey and beige end up making me do a hard NOPE out of it, I hope to fill the time with some lovely Trine 5.

Liam

Starfield. I'm playing Starfield. See that planet? You can go there. After you select it on a menu. And wait for a few loading screens. There's not much on it, mind. But that's OK. I think it's pretty good. Games are nice.

Ollie

is in for it.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?