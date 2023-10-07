What are we all playing this weekend?

The greatest jumpscare of October is oh god! it's October already! Fairly certain it's still August but sure, I'll play along. The wind is flipping something in my kitten's brain and she spends half the morning doing parkour around my bedroom, including a spectacular move hopping on my ankle then dashing up the length of my body before leaping off the top of my head and into the wall. She's just a little cat. But what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

I'm not at home this weekend so I will be playing "try to make cross country train connections", the most tense strategy game there is. If I get home in time I'm going to be checking out more of the demos going live ahead of Steam Next Fest starting next week.

Alice0

I impulse-buy a lot of indie games on Steam under £7 simply because they sound neat, have a nice trailer, or even have one screenshot I dig. Then because I bought them on impulse, rather than after careful consideration, I often forget about them by the time they're done downloading. So. I'm trying to force myself to play more of these.

Ed

I've started up a fresh Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough having come from the barren Starfield, and I'm reminded of how a single world can brim with character and characters. The new skill tree also lets me sling knives into heads like an overclocked ninja. Soon I don't think I'll even bother with guns. Night City rules.

Edwin

I'm going to be sowing dissension and spreading panic across the globe! While playing The Fabulous Fear Machine, I mean – it's a pulp horror tabletop-flavoured strategy game of espionage and collective mind control. I might also play an actual tabletop game, Cartographers Heroes, in which you map a fantasy wilderness using crayons and grid paper.

James

I've got my eye on the Steam demo for Aurole - Wings Of Hope, a "physics-based" platformer that looks a bit like Sonic if you were one of the rings. Aren't all platformers technically physics-based? Maybe, but this appears to focus on the parts of physics that pertain to going really really fast, so count me interested.

Katharine

Ollie

I've returned to Griftlands this week, because I was searching for a great game to play on my Steam Deck during some downtime, and I remembered that I've never actually beaten Kashio. I keep stumbling at the last hurdle. But I'm getting stronger with each run, so sooner or later I'll give her a good what-for-ing, and move onto the next campaign at last. The presentation and lore is just immaculate in this game, it gives me energy. As you'd expect from Klei.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?