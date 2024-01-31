What's better: Vampires or werewolves?

With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, you decided that different puzzles on different difficulty levels is better than or bullet grazing. While longtime pontificators will know that that the foundation of our scientific method is a tightly controlled series of like-for-like comparisons, what the hey, let's go wild for once. Having just watched that new Bloodlines 2 gameplay video, let's consider vampires and, oh, I don't know, what would be a wacky pairing, oh, werewolves? I know, I know, no connection between the two, but please, indulge this novel field trip.

Vampires

Cool? Sexy? Powerful? Dangerous? Deadly? Messed-up in a cool, sexy, powerful, dangerous, deadly way that will ruin your life? That's vampires! I understand people are into them.

Image credit: Larian Studios

Werewolves

Cool? Sexy? Powerful? Dangerous? Deadly? Messed-up in a cool, sexy, powerful, dangerous, deadly way that will ruin your life? That's werewolves! I understand people are into them.

Image credit: Telltale

But which is better?

Look, we all know it's vampires, the best goths, so let's make it official and we can move on.

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.