What's better: Vampires or werewolves?

Vote now as we continue deciding the single best thing in games

A vampire poses while a werewolf watches on in a Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines screenshot.
Image credit: Activision
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Last time, you decided that different puzzles on different difficulty levels is better than or bullet grazing. While longtime pontificators will know that that the foundation of our scientific method is a tightly controlled series of like-for-like comparisons, what the hey, let's go wild for once. Having just watched that new Bloodlines 2 gameplay video, let's consider vampires and, oh, I don't know, what would be a wacky pairing, oh, werewolves? I know, I know, no connection between the two, but please, indulge this novel field trip.

Vampires

Cool? Sexy? Powerful? Dangerous? Deadly? Messed-up in a cool, sexy, powerful, dangerous, deadly way that will ruin your life? That's vampires! I understand people are into them.

Astarion ponders something at the campfire in Baldur's Gate 3
Image credit: Larian Studios

Werewolves

Cool? Sexy? Powerful? Dangerous? Deadly? Messed-up in a cool, sexy, powerful, dangerous, deadly way that will ruin your life? That's werewolves! I understand people are into them.

Bigby being cool in a The Wolf Among Us screenshot.
Image credit: Telltale

But which is better?

Look, we all know it's vampires, the best goths, so let's make it official and we can move on.

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.

