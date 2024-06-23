What's on your bookshelf?: Sluggish Morrs and Dujanah developer Jack King-Spooner

Booked For The Week is our weekly chat with industry folk about the books they love, have loved, and are hoping to love in the future.

I usually have a few books on the go at once and at the moment I have more than usual. I'm really into fairy tales and how they can be interpreted. I like when stories passed down for hundreds of years end up having familiar archetypes like the Good King or the third child being put upon. There's a lot to glean from that. Lang's Fairy Books, Ella Young's Celtic Wonder Tales, Hughes' How The Whale Became are all to hand with Post-Its marking out good bits. For something a bit more substantial, I've been reading my Dad's book Peterkin which is a moody semi-fantasy tale about how the first dog got domesticated. I've been reading the Bible too.

Alongside all the folk stories and fairy tales I last read Charlie And The Chocolate Factory (to the boy), Norm Macdonald's Based On A True Story and The Woman In Me by Britney Spears. First two are brilliant.

I've got Bob Mortimer's book to read next, can't wait. And Prince Harry's Spare but I think I had the best bits ruined for me by GMTV. And this really curious book by Neil Grossman about how a post-materialist social order can solve the challenges of modern life all done through fictional conversations with Plato and Socrates.

I don't think I have a very good memory for much of anything, I don't have a mind's eye and have always been useless at remembering lines. Maybe Robert Burns poetry because where I grew up we were always reciting it and I've always liked it. As for a scene... maybe Aslan singing the dark away in Narnia (Magician's Nephew) or the end of Winnie The Pooh where we leave them in an Enchanted Place... that absolutely devastates me even just thinking about it. I find both scenes so beautiful. Such delicate use of language, a word wrong and it wouldn't "work". I've grown to love Narnia more than Middle-Earth and Winnie the Pooh (not the Disney) means the world to me.

Probably White Noise by Don Delillo. Or Limmy's books. Or Crime And Punishment if they haven't read it.

There's an un-filmed John Water's script for a Pink Flamingoes sequel that I think should be a game but someone else has probably said that. Also David Lynch did a script for a kind of Eraserhead sequel called Ronnie Rocket that could be a game. What about Aesop's Fables? I'm tempted to say something really unsavoury. So, the book needs to be kind of aphoristic and have a strong sense of place... Story doesn't matter because you might as well just read the book... Doings, it would need goings on to gamify... it has got to be Wind in the Willows.

