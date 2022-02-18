Wordle 244 answer for February 18th, 2022

Wordle offers a new word for players to guess each day. You've only got six attempts to get it right, however, and if you fall short or miss a day you might be curious what the correct answer was. Enter: this post. Below we'll reveal today's Wordle solution - as well as offering up some clues for those who just want a nudge in the right direction.

Wordle 244 hints

Today's Wordle puzzle contains two vowels.

The answer begins with a consonant.

It ends with an E.

There is a repeated letter in the answer.

Wordle solution for 244, February 18th 2022

If for whatever reason you want to know the correct answer for Wordle today, here it is.

The solution to Wordle 244 is: dodge.

With great power comes great responsibility. One of the great things about Wordle is that it provides a spoiler-free way to share results on Twitter, and the lovely players of the game avoid spoiling the answer outside those green squares. Continue in kind and don't use this answer to spoil someone else's fun.

If you're looking for some general tips on how to get better at Wordle, check out our new guide to the best Wordle starter words. We've trawled various mathematical analyses of the game to present a range of different five-letter options that will give you a leg-up at the start of each puzzle.