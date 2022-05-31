Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 1 June 2022? Today brings a new month and, as always, a new Wordle. The daily puzzle game tasks players with guessing a 5-letter word in just 6 tries. It's a simple premise, but a surprisingly tough game. The real challenge comes in trying to guess today's Wordle answer in as few tries as possible, so that you can brag to friends, family, and random people in the street about you're Wordle efficiency.

If you're struggling to guess the word of the day, or just want to skip the puzzle and pretend you solved it, you can scroll down to learn today's Wordle answer. We've also placed a few helpful hints before, so check those out first if you want a push in the right direction without having the answer ruined.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Wednesday 1 June 2022)

If you're up for a challenge but aren't sure where to start, you can find three hints for today's Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer starts with a "C".

This word has two vowels that appear next to each other.

If you guess "RACER", four tiles will turn orange.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 1 June?

If you've got a Wordle-themed bet with a friend and can't risk losing, you're in the right place. Below, you'll find today's Wordle answer and a quick definition so that you can learn more about the word of the day:

Today's Wordle answer is: CREAK.

When you climb the stairs or sit on an old chair, you may hear a creak. A creak is a high-pitched squeak made when you apply pressure to such objects, showing that they're old and potentially weak. If, like me, your house is filled with creaky floorboards, you might also occasionally panic that there are ghosts moving around. Or maybe that's just me.

Now that you know today's Wordle answer, I hope you're ready to keep it a secret. Your friends and family may not have found time to play today's Wordle yet, and it'd be cruel to spoil it before they get the chance. Remain tight-lipped until tomorrow, when a new Wordle puzzle will present itself.

That covers today's Wordle answer, but we'll be back with another Wordle guide tomorrow. In the meantime, familiarise yourself with our list of past Wordle answers, so that you don't guess words that have already appeared before. If you want to spend time strengthening your Wordle skills, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words.