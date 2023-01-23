If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wordle-like Quordle is now owned by Merriam-Webster

Who will buy Octordle, then?

Words of desperation in four Wordle grids, in Quordle.

Last year, word puzzle Wordle swept through family WhatsApp groups across the planet and was quickly snapped up by the New York Times. In the wake of its success, several other games inspired by Wordle gained popularity, including Quordle, in which you attempt to uncover four words simultaneously.

Well, now it's Quordle's turn to be bought, as it's been picked up by Merriam-Webster.

Watch on YouTube

"I'm delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by @MerriamWebster," tweeted the Quordle account. "I can't think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!".

In Quordle, you've got nine guesses with which to identify four five-letter words. Everything you type appears on all four boards, with correct letters highlighted in yellow, or in green if they're also in the correct position. It's a straightforward twist on Wordle, then, but it does require a different set of strategies and it is trickier to win.

Like the New York Times, 192-year-old dictionary maker Merriam-Webster already play home to several other language games.

I was absolutely obsessed with Wordle clones last year, including Worldle, Semantle, Nerdle, and Octordle. I'm free now, though.

