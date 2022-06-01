If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Thursday 2 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #348 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 2 June 2022? What is there to say about Wordle that hasn't been said already by millions? Let's just settle with: it's a fairly marvellous way to start your day off. Gently coaxing your brain out of its post-sleep stupor and into the bright, unforgiving world of wakefulness has never been so fun, nor so easy.

If you're scratching your head wondering what the solution to today's Wordle can be, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a selection of helpful hints which might guide you towards the solution; and further down we'll reveal the answer to today's Wordle word of the day.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Thursday 2 June 2022)

If you want a helping hand with today's Wordle word of the day, then these hints have been carefully crafted for you. Take a look and see if you can figure out the answer:

  • Today's Wordle word is a common four-letter word with a "Y" added to the end.
  • The second letter is "H".
  • There is only one vowel.
Watch on YouTube

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 2 Jun?

Want to check that your prediction for today's Wordle answer is correct? With a swish and a flourish, let's shall reveal today's Wordle word before your very eyes.

Today's Wordle answer is: SHOWY.

It's a bit of an unusual word today. Showy is basically another way of saying ostentatious. Not much of a help? Alright: if a person is showy, they're very attention-grabbing, very striking in appearance. They want all eyes to be on them for the time being.

Now that you know the answer to today's Wordle, we ask as always that you quell your baser instincts and refrain from spoiling everyone else's fun by revealing the answer to them without their consent.

If you want to give yourself a stronger starting position for tomorrow's Wordle, we've two useful resources for you. The first is our list of the best Wordle starting words; and the second is our repository of past Wordle answers so you know which words have already been chosen and, therefore, cannot appear again as the answer.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch