Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 3 June 2022? That makes you a small part of an absolutely gigantic portion of the human population, all of whom open up their browsers every morning to try and decipher the answer to Josh Wardle's simple but ingenious daily word puzzle game.

But enough chit-chat: you're here for one of two things. Either you want some hints for today's Wordle word of the day, or you want the Wordle answer itself. Both are just below, so start scrolling!

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Friday 3 June 2022)

For as long as there are Wordle answers to find, we'll be around with hints to help you arrive at your destination. It's actually kind of fun thinking up interesting hints, you know. Anyway, here they are:

Today's Wordle word starts with a "P".

"A" is one of two vowels in the word.

Add an "R" to the end of this word, and it becomes a high-tech weapon.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 3 Jun?

So the hints didn't do the trick? No worries. Below you'll find today's Wordle word of the day laid bare for all to see. Drumroll, please!

Today's Wordle answer is: PHASE.

A phase is a period of time, usually characterised by being different in some important way to the periods of time before and after it. Childhood is a phase, as is adulthood. And if you want to act like you belong in the latter rather than the former, please remember not to spoil other players' fun by revealing the answer to them before they've had the chance to figure it out for themselves. Mmkay?

If you figured out today's Wordle answer, congratulations! If not, better luck next time! If you need some help guessing the word of the day in six guesses or fewer, take a look at our best Wordle starting words to give yourself a great headstart each day. You can also peruse our archive of past Wordle answers to see the kinds of words that have been chosen previously (and will never be chosen again).