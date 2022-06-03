Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 4 June 2022? Wordle doesn't require quick reflexes like Call Of Duty, nor does it give you unlimited scope for creativity like Minecraft or Roblox: but somehow this humble daily word puzzle game has become a household name in games. And for good reason. What a brilliant idea it is. So simple, so elegant. And at times, so fiendishly difficult.

If the "fiendishly difficult" part doesn't particularly appeal to you, never fear. Below you'll find a handful of carefully curated hints that will guide you towards today's Wordle word of the day. And further below, we'll reveal today's Wordle answer itself, along with an explanation of the word's meaning if you need it.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Saturday 4 June 2022)

Before we reveal today's Wordle answer, let's give everyone a last chance to figure things out for themselves, eh? Check out the below hints and see if you can discern today's word of the day:

Today's Wordle word has two consonant pairs.

The word relates to water.

The 3rd and 4th letters spell out my initials.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 4 Jun?

If you've come looking for today's Wordle answer, your wait is now over. Below is the Wordle word of the day for Saturday 4th June.

Today's Wordle answer is: FROTH.

Froth is both a noun and a verb, relating to the same phenomenon: a thick foamy bubbling of some sort of liquid. The sea foams when it laps against the coast. An extremely angry person may foam at the mouth. Or perhaps they need some emergency medical attention. Who knows.

Either way, if you want to avoid seeing your friends and family foam at the mouth, I'd suggest not antagonising them by spoiling today's Wordle solution to them before they've had ample opportunity to play the game through to the end for themselves.

If you've been finding Wordle to be a little too challenging for your half-asleep morning brain lately, we have a few tips to help you. Check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself a strong starting position. You can also consult our archive of past Wordle answers to see which five-letter words have already been chosen before, and therefore can't appear as the answer again.