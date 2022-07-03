Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 4 July 2022? Cheer up. It may be Monday, but it's also a new week, which means a new series of 5-letter words to try and figure out in the hit word guessing game that is still going strong even a year later. Wordle is oodles of fun, even when you get it wrong.

But it's even more oodles of fun when you get it right, so take a look below at our list of Wordle hints to see if you can figure out the solution. Further below we'll reveal today's Wordle answer itself, along with a definition of the word in case you need it.

Wordle July 4 hints

If you're not feeling up to figuring out the Wordle answer today all on your lonesome, never fear. Take a look at our below Wordle hints and see if they spark any brainwaves:

Today's Wordle word has two of the same vowel.

The middle letter is "V".

Add an "N" to the end and it'll spell the name of a prominent UK river.

Today's Wordle answer July 4

Today's Wordle answer is: SEVER.

Nope, it's not "lever". It's "SEVER" - a verb meaning to split something off from the whole. For instance, you may get into an accident and sever your limb (I hope not!). Or you may sever ties with that toxic friend of yours (I hope so!). Either way, now that you know today's Wordle answer, please refrain from spilling the beans to those who haven't yet had a chance to play the game and work the answer out for themselves.

If you want to become the ultimate Wordling champion amongst your friends and family members, be sure to check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself an edge. If you're struggling to find a future Wordle answer, you could also enlist the aid of our repository of past Wordle answers to see if certain words have already been chosen previously.