Today's Wordle answer (Thursday 6th May 2022): Wordle 320 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #320 and what it means
Guide by Ollie Toms
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 6th May 2022? If you've been living under one of those rare types of rock without a wifi connection nowadays, you still are likely to have heard of Wordle - the incredibly popular daily word puzzle game that you can play for free online.

Wordle may be a very simple game, but finding the solution to each day's puzzle can get pretty difficult. To make things easier, below you'll find today's Wordle solution for Thursday 6th May, preceded by some hints if you want some help but aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet.

Wordle hints for Thursday 6th May 2022

Wordle can be tricky at times depending on the word. If you're looking for hints to make today's Wordle a little easier, follow these clues:

  • Today's Wordle answer contains two vowels.
  • The fourth letter is "G".
  • It's given to someone when they've done well.
Wordle answer for Thursday 6th May 2022

If you're hankering for today's Wordle answer, then we've spelled it out for you below to take away the challenge:

The answer to today's Wordle is: BADGE.

Badge. Like a badge of honour. Or a little sharp-clawed mammal, minus the "r" at the end. That's the solution to today's Wordle, but as we always say: try not to spoil anyone else's fun now that you know the answer. Everyone plays Wordle for different reasons, and a lot of people want the satisfaction of figuring the answer out for themselves.

If you're looking for a bit of help when it comes to solving future Wordles, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself the greatest chances of victory with the first word you input. You can also check out our archive of past Wordle words in case you need to refresh your memory.

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

