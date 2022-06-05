Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 6 June 2022? At this point, Wordle is a routine for many. The puzzle game challenges you with guessing a 5-letter word each and every day, making it a quick little brainteaser that you can slot into any 5 minute gap. However, Wordle also comes with its fair share of gloating and competition, as people tend to share their Wordle scores, which are little pictograms of the green, yellow, and grey tiles that represent correct, misplaced, and incorrect letters.

If you're struggling with today's Wordle or just want to share a tidy row of green squares, this guide contains three clues that should nudge you towards the answer. If you just need to win and don't have the time or energy to guess, then you can just scroll down to the bottom to find today's Wordle answer.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Monday 6 June 2022)

Wordle might be a morning routine, but that doesn't make it easy. Here are three hints to help with today's Wordle:

The first letter in today's Wordle is "G".

The word has two vowels, and they appear next to each other.

If you reverse the last three letters, they would sound like a cow.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 6 June?

If you've had enough of guessing and just want to know today's Wordle answer, you can find it below:

Today's Wordle answer is: GLOOM.

Gloom is a noun referring to sadness or a thick darkness. That second definition makes it particularly useful in horror. Gloom can hide all sorts of ghosts, ghouls, and gruesome monsters. That's just a jump scare waiting to happen.

Gloom might hold a terrifying surprise, but there's no need to surprise anyone you see with today's Wordle answer. Wordle is a world-le wide phenomenon, so a lot of people play everyday. Since your friends and family might not have found time to check today's puzzle, you should keep it a secret until midnight, when another Wordle will appear.

That's it for today's Wordle answer, but check back tomorrow for more hints and clues. Before then, take a look at our list of past Wordle answers to remind yourself of words that have already appeared and, consequentially, won't appear again. To practice your Wordle technique, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words.