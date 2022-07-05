If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Wednesday 6 July 2022): Wordle word of the day #382 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 6 July 2022? Wordle may have spawned countless copycat games over the past year, and some of them are really quite excellent. But there's just no beating the original. There's something so satisfying about a game so simple that ends up being so compelling, so challenging, so social.

Below we've revealed today's Wordle answer to anyone who wishes to see it, along with an explanation of the word's meaning. If you're still working on finding the solution for yourself, you can also check below for our list of handy Wordle hints.

Wordle July 6 hints

The Wordle answer today is a fairly simple one, but that doesn't make the puzzle easy. In fact, depending on the words you choose, it may end up evading you entirely. To make sure that doesn't happen, we've put together a short list of useful hints to guide you towards the solution:

  • Today's Wordle word only contains three unique letters.
  • The only vowel is "U".
  • The word would make a good name for a long-haired cat, or perhaps a rabbit.
Today's Wordle answer July 6

Today's Wordle answer is: FLUFF.

Today's word is a very friendly one. Fluff - a clump of hair or other fibrous material. You'll often find lots of fluff around our house thanks to our two cats, one of whom sheds hair like nobody's business, and the other of whom eats it all up and then later vomits it back out onto the floor in the dead of night while nobody's around. Ah, cats.

Congratulations or commiserations depending on whether you got today's Wordle answer or not. Either way, try to refrain from spoiling the answer now that you know it, because it just ruins the fun of anyone who has yet to play Wordle today. So don't do it. Or I'll send my cats to shed hair and vomit all over you in the dead of night.

