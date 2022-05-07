If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Sunday 8 May 2022): Wordle #322 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #322
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 8 May 2022? Wordle's a lovely little daily puzzle game that has enraptured anyone with an internet connection and a proclivity for 5-minute word games for nearly a year now. If you're struggling to figure out the answer to today's puzzle, you've come to the right place.

Below we'll furnish you with some thoughtful hints about today's Wordle answer to make life a little easier for you; and if that doesn't do the trick, you can also find the Wordle solution word below, along with an explanation of its meaning.

Wordle hints for Sunday 8 May 2022

If you're after a few hints or nods towards today's Wordle answer without giving the whole game away, here are our clues for Wordle #322:

  • Today's Wordle ends in a "Y".
  • This word might describe you, if you manage to find the answer.
  • The 3rd and 4th letters are the same.
Wordle answer for Sunday 8 May 2022

If for whatever reason you're just looking for the solution to Sunday's Wordle, below you can find the answer along with what it means.

The answer to today's Wordle is: CANNY.

Canny is an adjective, used to describe someone who has shown a sort of discerning cleverness about something. Someone may have set a trap for you a short way down the road, but if you're canny enough you'll be able to pick up on the signs of a trap ahead, and avoid it.

So there you have it: the answer to today's Wordle. We always ask that you remain respectful of other players' wishes, and don't spoil the answer to anyone who wishes to work the daily puzzle out for themselves. But you can at least feel happy that you know the solution for yourself now.

If you need a bit of a helping hand with figuring out the Wordle solutions each day, a good idea would be to check out our Best Wordle starting words guide. Not all words are created equal, and the right choice of starting words can make these puzzles much easier. You can also take a look at our list of previously used Wordle answers to see which words can no longer come up as the answer.

