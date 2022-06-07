Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 8 June 2022? If everyone you know wakes up each morning, grabs their phone, and plays Wordle, you're not alone. The puzzling phenomenon has gripped the world with its short and sweet brainteasers, which task you with guessing a 5-letter word every day. That doesn't mean the Wordle answer is easy to guess, though. In fact, Wordle can prove incredibly difficult at times, and failing to guess within 6 tries will spell defeat.

Below, you can find three hints that help you guess today's Wordle answer. If you just want to keep your Wordle streak going and aren't in the mood for a challenge, you can also skip down to find today's Wordle answer.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Wednesday 8 June 2022)

Guessing is part of the fun, but it's hard when you don't know where to start. Fortunately, we've got three handy hints that should push you in the right direction:

The first and last letter of today's Wordle answer are the same.

The answer has two vowels.

These are essential parts of who you are!

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 8 June?

If things are looking dire and your streak is on the line, we've got you covered. You can find today's Wordle answer below.

Today's Wordle answer is: TRAIT.

When I think about traits, I immediately think about the Sims. You could spend endless hours creating characters, and they all need traits to define their personalites. Some might be neat and tidy, while others are just obsessed with their gadgets, for example! Just like Sims, we all have traits too. They define who we are and help differentiate us from each other. Traits, characteristics, qualities - whatever you call them, they're what make us... well, us!

Now that you know today's Wordle answer, I hope that one of your traits isn't that you enjoy spoiling things for others. Friends, family, colleagues, and anyone else you see today might not have done today's Wordle yet and wouldn't want to learn the answer before they find time to play, so keep it a secret until a new Wordle appears tomorrow.

That's it for today's Wordle answer guide, but there'll be more hints and clues to help you tomorrow. In the meantime, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to ensure you aren't wasting any crucial early guesses. Since words only appear on Wordle once, make sure to also use our list of past Wordle answers to avoid repeating previous solutions.