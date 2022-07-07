Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 8 July 2022? Wordle love. Wordle is life. And even if it isn't, it's still quite a bit of fun to play every morning. Otherwise, it wouldn't be going so strong, with so many players, over a year later.

Many players like the challenge of having just six attempts to guess a single five-letter word, but for a lot of players it can cast a slight pall on an otherwise pleasant day to end your winning streak with a particularly difficult word. So read on for three carefully crafted hints that may lead you to the solution. And then check further below for today's Wordle answer itself.

Wordle July 8 hints

Whether you're bashing your head against a brick wall trying to arrive at today's Wordle answer, or you've yet to begin but just want an easier time of the puzzle, then check out the below Wordle hints to see if they can lead you to the solution:

Today's Wordle word begins with a "V".

There are more vowels than consonants.

Nearly all of us have one of these.

Today's Wordle answer July 8

Today's Wordle answer is: VOICE.

"I have a voice!", yells Colin Firth towards the end of The King's Speech, one of the greatest films of all time. Yes, today's word is "VOICE", which needs very little explanation here from me. It's your voice. It can be used to speak, to communicate, and sometimes to change lives, for both better and worse.

Speaking of which - it would definitely be a nasty move to use the power of your voice to spoil the answer to today's Wordle puzzle for anyone who hasn't yet played the game today. And before you ask - yes, tweeting about it counts as using your voice. This is the 21st century. Voices don't necessarily require vocal chords anymore.

Allow us now to voice our opinion on where you should go for some extra Wordle tips and tricks. You should begin with our list of the best Wordle starting words, to make sure you start every Wordle perfectly. And when you're starting to narrow the answer down to a handful of potential words, you can also check our archive of past Wordle answers to see which words have already been used in the past.