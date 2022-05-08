Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 9 May 2022? At times it seems like the entire internet plays Wordle every day. It's a stunning success story, particularly when one considers just how simple this little daily word game actually is.

But simple though the puzzle may be, its solutions are often very hard to grasp within six guesses. Below you'll find the solution to today's Wordle, along with some hints you can take onboard to arrive at the answer yourself.

Wordle hints for Monday 9 May 2022

If you don't yet want the answer to today's Wordle revealed to you, and you'd rather just get a little bit of help, feel free to use the below three hints as clues to guide you towards today's solution word:

Today's Wordle answer is a biological term.

The word ends in "S".

There are two vowels, neither of which is an "A".

Wordle answer for Monday 9 May 2022

If you're after today's Wordle answer, look no further. We shall elucidate both the solution word and its meaning just below.

The answer to today's Wordle is: FETUS.

Fetus is the name for an unborn mammal - including humans. So before a human baby is born, it is first an embryo, and then a fetus. It's also sometimes spelled "foetus", particularly in the UK - but "fetus" is the preferred term for the medical world.

As always, we ask that you please don't use this newfound knowledge of today's Wordle answer to spoil other players' experiences and fun. Many players like to work the day's solution out for themselves, so don't go spreading "fetus" around the interwebs, or you'll rightly be branded a twit.

If you need some more help beyond using our hints for each day, it's a good idea to check out our Best Wordle starting words guide for good starting word ideas. You can also consult our archive of past Wordle answers to get an idea of how the game works.