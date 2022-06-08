Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 9 June 2022? Well, of course you are. We all are. We're only human, after all. Apart from Josh Wardle, he must be some sort of chaotic-good deity at this point, having designed such a clever, popular, and fiendish little daily word game for us all to play together.

Well, allow us to arm you ready for today's climactic struggle with the limitations of the human brain. Below you'll find several hints to help you solve today's Wordle word of the day; and further down we'll reveal today's Wordle answer itself, along with an explanation of the word's meaning if you require it.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Thursday 9 June 2022)

If you're struggling to nail down today's Wordle word of the day, have a look at our three daily hints to give yourself a fighting chance:

Today's Wordle word has four consonants.

The second letter is a vowel.

If you typed "THING", four letters would appear yellow.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 9 Jun?

Alright, enough fooling around. It's time to reveal today's singular Wordle answer. Prepare to exchange knowing looks with the person next to you.

Today's Wordle answer is: GIRTH.

Exchanged those knowing looks yet? Yep, today's Wordle word of the day is girth: a word which essentially means the thickness of something. Or, more precisely, the circumference around the middle of something, like a person's waist. And let's leave it at that.

As always, we ask that you don't now use this knowledge to ruin other people's mornings by spoiling today's Wordle answer. Some people like to figure things out for themselves, after all!

If you want to learn how to become a Wordle master who routinely beats Josh Wardle's tremendously popular puzzles in just two or three guesses each day, then oh boy, you're reading the right outro paragraph. Take a look at our best Wordle starting words guide for some of the best five-letter words you can use at the beginning of a game. You can also consult our archive of past Wordle answers to see which words have already appeared as the answer, and therefore will never appear again.