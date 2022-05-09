Looking for the Wordle answer for Tuesday 10 May 2022? Clearly you're one of the thousands upon thousands of players of Wordle, the hit browser-based daily puzzle which tasks you with guessing the right five-letter word within six guesses. It sounds simple, but at times finding the answer within six attempts can seem all but impossible.

To help make your morning seem a little less insurmountable, below we've revealed today's Wordle answer for Tuesday 10th May. We've even got some hints for today's solution above the answer, so you can have a go at working it out yourself before the solution is given to you.

Wordle hints for Tuesday 10 May 2022

Below you can find our three hints that will help lead you towards today's Wordle puzzle solution:

Today's Wordle answer begins with a "B".

There's just one vowel, and it's in the first half of the word.

The middle three letters make up a commonly used timezone abbreviation.

Wordle answer for Tuesday 10 May 2022

Alright, clearly thinking time is over. If you want the solution to Tuesday's Wordle puzzle, find out below.

The answer to today's Wordle is: BUTCH.

Butch! It's both a name, and an observation about someone's physique. If someone is butch, they're typically very muscled and strong-looking. The word tends to describe a very stereotypically masculine body shape.

Now that you know the answer to today's Wordle, we implore you not to spread it around and ruin the fun of other players who want to figure out the solution for themselves. Don't be that person, alright? Alright.

Soon, today's Wordle solution will join our archive of past Wordle answers, and a new word of the day shall appear. If you want to give yourself a good chance of beating tomorrow's puzzle, check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words you can use for your first couple of guesses.