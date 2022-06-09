If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Friday 10 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #356 and hints

Today's Wordle answer (Friday 10 June)
Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 10 June 2022? It's Friday, Friday, gotta find the correct five-letter word within six guesses day. Or so the song goes. Yes, it's time for another crack at the immensely popular daily word puzzle, Wordle. Whether you're looking for hints, the answer, or an explanation of the word's meaning, you've come to the right little corner of the internet for all your needs.

Below we'll give you a greater chance of completing today's Wordle puzzle with our three carefully crafted hints. Keep scrolling and you'll find today's Wordle answer revealed, along with an explanation of what the word means in case you've never heard of it before now.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Friday 10 June 2022)

If you want a bit of a helping hand in discovering today's Wordle solution, but you don't want the answer just revealed to you straight away, then have a look at these Wordle hints to see if any of them sparks a brainwave:

  • Today's Wordle word has two consecutive vowels.
  • The fourth word is "T".
  • The first three letters spell out a common food.
Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 10 Jun?

So, you've been through the hints, you've expended your guesses, all to no avail. Either that or you want to cheat and peek at the end before you begin. Hey, we ain't judging. Below you'll find today's Wordle answer in all its glory.

Today's Wordle answer is: PIETY.

Unfortunately for everyone, piety has nothing whatsoever to do with a love of pies. Piety essentially means religiousness. If you're a very pious person, then you're a devout and dutiful follower of a particular religion. The kind of person who definitely wouldn't commit so heinous a crime as spoiling today's Wordle answer to all their friends and family before they've had the chance to solve it for themselves. So if you commit such a crime, I'm afraid you'll be expeditiously excommunicated from the Sainted Church of Wordle-ism. You've been warned.

If you want a decent shot at cracking future Wordle puzzles in just a few guesses, why not try out one of our best Wordle starting words and see how things go? For another small advantage you could also consult our repository of past Wordle answers, so you'll know which words cannot be used as the answer again.

