Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 10 July 2022? This isn't at all to do with the hit word guessing game Wordle, but I feel obligated to let you all know that in two days' time, on Tuesday 12 July, the very first images collected by the James Webb Space Telescope will be released to the public. It'll include the deepest-field image of the universe ever taken. Exciting stuff! And until then, we can while away the time by completing our daily Wordle each day. What's not to like?

If you're struggling with the solution to today's Wordle, then have a look at our below hints. Further below, we'll reveal the Wordle answer today, along with an explanation of the word should you need it (and today, it's possible you might).

Wordle July 10 hints

If you're struggling to complete today's Wordle to your satisfaction, give the below three Wordle hints a whirl and see if they can lead you towards the answer:

Today's Wordle word ends in an "H".

There's just one vowel, and it's in the second position.

If you were to type "THREE", four letters would light up yellow.

Today's Wordle answer July 10

Today's Wordle answer is: BERTH.

A slightly unusual word is the answer to today's Wordle. You might have heard "BERTH" used in as part of the saying "give someone a wide berth", which means to steer clear of them. The original term is nautical - a berth is the name given to the space designated for a vessel in a port or harbour. So, giving a ship a "wide berth" means to give it space, and go around it.

As always, we kindly implore you not to go spreading the answer to today's Wordle around to everyone before they've had the chance to play the game for themselves. Or else your friends and family members may end up giving you a wide berth for a while.

If you want to become a Wordle pro and guess every answer in just half the guesses you're given, then check out our lists of the best Wordle starting words and past Wordle answers, so you know both which words to guess and which not to guess, respectively.