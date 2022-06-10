Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 11 June 2022? It's the weekend - time to fill your day with the general opposite of what occupied your weekdays: namely, sleep. And opening the front door, perhaps. But one thing remains the same across both weekday and weekend: the world's omnipresent love of Wordle.

If you're struggling to find today's Wordle word of the day, not to worry. Below we'll give you the chance to solve it for yourself using our three Wordle solution hints; and after that we'll reveal today's Wordle answer and an explanation of the word in case you need it.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Saturday 11 June 2022)

Everyone needs a helping hand every so often in their lives. Luckily for you, we're here with a helping hand every day of the week with our usual three hints for solving today's Wordle:

Today's Wordle word has more vowels than consonants.

The 2nd and 3rd letters are the same.

The final letter is "E".

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 11 Jun?

Below you'll find the answer to today's Wordle word of the day. Be warned: it pecks.

Today's Wordle answer is: GOOSE.

A goose is a splendid animal. It's a large water bird that's basically an oversized duck. One that can hiss and peck, and steal people's belongings when they're not looking. In short, it's my kind of animal.

And let it be known: if you deign to spoil the fun of those around you be revealing today's Wordle answer before they've had the chance to play the game themselves, then I will visit you in the night and unleash my squadron of blood-sucking geese upon your nether regions.

If you want to give yourself a greater chance of beating future Wordle puzzles within the six-guess limit, I suggest you take a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words. Another good avenue to explore is our archive of past Wordle answers, which will give you handy info on which words have already been used and therefore cannot be used again as the answer.