Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 11 July 2022? Mondays aren't the best day of the week, but simple routines could help you relax before the day begins. Wordle, the puzzle game phenomenon that tasks players with guessing a 5-letter word every day, is a great way to embrace some calm. Of course, there's one caveat - sometimes the Wordle answer is simply too hard to guess. If you're struggling with today's Wordle answer and need a bit of help, that's where we come in.

In this guide, you'll find three handy hints that you can use to figure out today's Wordle answer, along with the answer itself if you scroll further down.

Wordle July 11 hints

If you're staring at a blank Wordle grid with your mouth agape and no idea what today's Wordle answer could be, then a few hints might be enough to nudge you in the right direction. You can find our three helpful hints for today's Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer is a palindrome, so it is the same word when read backwards.

This word has two vowels, but it's the same letter appearing twice.

It is a formal way to address a woman.

Today's Wordle answer July 11

Today's Wordle answer is: MADAM.

As mentioned in the earlier hint, Madam is a polite or formal way to refer to a woman. It's often used if you aren't sure of someone's name when writing a letter or email, but it's all a little fancy for me. I'd much rather crawl through as much info as possible to find a name just to avoid the awkwardness of using the terms madam or sir.

Now that you know today's Wordle answer, be polite and refrain from sharing it with others for the rest of the day. It'd be unfair to spoil the answer before they've had a chance to guess it themselves.

That's it for today's Wordle answer, but check back tomorrow for help with the next answer. If you want to practice in the meantime, take a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words. Since Wordle answers only appear once, you can also use our list of past Wordle answers to avoid wasting guesses.