Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 12 May 2022? Then you're just one of countless thousands who open up their browsers every morning ready and raring to surmount their first major obstacle of the day. Wordle solutions can be slippery devils at times, so allow us to help you out with our never-ending series of guides on the answer to each day's Wordle.

Below you'll find a short series of clues that should help you on your way to solving Wordle #327, after which you'll find the solution word itself, and a definition of the word if you've never heard it said before.

Wordle hints for Thursday 12 May 2022

If going straight to the answer leaves a sour taste in your mouth, then first why not try to solve today's Wordle using the below hints to help guide your way:

Today's Wordle contains just one vowel.

The final letter is "G".

Take off the first letter, and you've got a bodily organ.

Wordle answer for Thursday 12 May 2022

If you're looking for the answer to Wordle #327, you're in luck: we've popped it just below for your perusal.

The answer to today's Wordle is: SLUNG.

Slung. The past tense of sling. As in, you've just slung a backpack over your shoulder. Not a terribly attractive word, I'll admit, but nevertheless it's today's Wordle solution. Now that you know it, don't go ruining other people's fun by shouting it around people who want the satisfaction of having figured it out for themselves. You've been warned!

If you want a better handle of the correct strategy for completing Wordle puzzles, be sure to check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words. Another handy reminder: Wordle never reuses past words. Therefore, you can use our archive of past Wordle answers to figure out what the solution can't be, and go from there. Good luck!