Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 12 June 2022? What better way to start a slow Sunday morning than with a bowl of cereal and a Wordle? Trying to correctly discern the day's five-letter word with just a few hints brought about by a series of incorrect guesses... It really gets the old rusty gears of the brain turning, lemme tell ya.

If you're struggling to arrive at the solution, below you can read our selection of hints for today's Wordle word of the day. Look further below and you'll find today's Wordle answer revealed, along with a description of the word's meaning.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Sunday 12 June 2022)

If today's Wordle is adding a little bit too much complexity and stress into your Sunday, then have a look at these Wordle hints to see if they can trigger any ideas:

Today's Wordle word has two vowels, and they appear next to one another.

The word ends with a "T".

The word doesn't begin with a "G" or a "B".

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 12 Jun?

Tricky one, this word. It may seem simple, but there are a couple of traps you can fall into which can easily use up all your guesses. If you want to lay bare the mystery, check out the Wordle solution below.

Today's Wordle answer is: FLOAT.

Those who tried "Gloat" and/or "Bloat", my condolences. Yes, today's Wordle answer is "Float", which is the opposite of "Sink". If you place something light - let's say a leaf - on a surface of still water, then it will float. Meaning it will stay on the water's surface, rather than sinking down through it, as something heavy like a stone would do.

Normally I'm a big proponent of the saying: "whatever floats your boat". But that open understanding and lack of judgement comes to an end if we see that you've used this knowledge of today's Wordle answer just to spoil the fun of other players by ruining their games. Don't sink to that level. Float above it!

Tomorrow's a new day, and with it comes a new Wordle puzzle. If you want to give yourself an advantage over your friends and family members (and who doesn't every now and then), you'd best check out our guides to the best Wordle starting words and past Wordle answers.