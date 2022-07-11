Looking for the Wordle answer for Tuesday 12 July 2022? Wordle is wildly popular, so it's easy to imagine everyone grinning as they guess the Wordle answer. That isn't always the case, though, and I'm sure plenty of us have blank faces and minds every morning as we stare confusedly at an empty grid. Sometimes, staring at that blank Wordle grid can make the whole world stand still. That's actually the effects of petrification slowly washing over your body and turning you to stone. Fortunately, we're here to save you from getting so lost that you turn into a Wordle-obsessed stone statue.

Below, you will find three hints that should help you figure out today's Wordle answer. If you aren't interested in the guesswork and just want the answer, simply scroll down a little further.

Wordle July 12 hints

If you're in the mood for a brainteaser but aren't sure where to start, you can use our hints to get you closer to today's Wordle answer without spoiling it outright. You can find our three hints for today's Wordle answer below:

Today's Wordle answer starts with an "N".

This word has just one vowel.

It refers to a time of day.

Today's Wordle answer July 12

Today's Wordle answer is: NIGHT.

Night is the chunk of the day when the sun is down. Or, if you've got a kid in the family, it's the chunk of day where they probably scream whenever the light turns off. Night is often associated with spooky events, as many have a fear of the dark that comes to the forefront each and every time the sun goes down. I used to be scared of the dark myself, and I still am if I hear the house creaking in the dark. If monsters are wandering around in the dark, let's just hope they are like the ones in Monsters Inc. Cute monsters only, please.

If there's anything you should be scared of at night, it's acts of revenge for spoiling a Wordle answer. Fortunately, you can avoid such drama by simply keeping the answer a secret until midnight, when a new Wordle will appear.

That wraps up our guide for today's Wordle answer, and hopefully we managed to save you from being turned to stone from pure confusion. If you want to avoid the petrifying effects of Wordle in the future, you can get some practice with our list of the best Wordle starting words. To make sure you don't waste guesses, make sure to also familiarise yourself with our list of past Wordle answers, as they won't appear a second time.