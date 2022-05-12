Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 13 May 2022? Well, who isn't? I mean, that's basically the whole point of the game, isn't it? Guess the right word in six tries or less, and use the information it gives you to make better and better informed guesses?

Oh, I see! You're not interested in the working out part. Or maybe you've already done that part yourself, and just need a reminder of what today's word was. Well either way, below you'll find out the answer to today's Wordle. For those who are struggling, you might want to take a look at our hints for today's Wordle solution to see if you can work it out yourself before checking the answer.

Wordle hints for Friday 13 May 2022

There's a middle ground between figuring out the answer to today's Wordle all by yourself, and looking up the answer online. That middle ground is: clues! Follow the below hints and see if that gets you closer to today's solution:

The fourth letter of today's Wordle is "S".

Take the first four letters, reverse them, and they become something you do with your mouth.

The only vowel in the word is "I".

Wordle answer for Friday 13 May 2022

Alright you busy bee: clearly you don't have time to sit around and figure out the solution yourself. Below you can find out the answer to today's Wordle, along with a primer of the word's meaning.

The answer to today's Wordle is: TIPSY.

Oh goodness, I've had a fair bit to drink. I'm not quite drunk, but I'm definitely tipsy. Yes, tipsy is today's Wordle answer, and also a lovely state of being for a Friday evening. Be sure not to ruin anyone else's Friday by spreading around the answer where it isn't wanted, mind you! Remember, most people like the challenge of figuring it out for themselves, and won't take kindly to their daily Wordle being spoiled.

If you're struggling with daily Wordles, it might be an idea to consult our list of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself an advantage early on. You can also check out our archive of past Wordle answers to see what kinds of words are chosen.