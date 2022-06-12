Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 13 June 2022? Wordle is a puzzle game that can quickly become an obsession, with a new 5-letter word to guess each and every day. You only have six tries to guess the answer, and you can share your score to show others how many attempts it took you to deduce today's Wordle answer. You might even start to build a streak, if you're some kind of Wordle master. However, not every Wordle answer is easy, and the thought of losing that streak after a few weeks might be unbearable. Luckily, we're here to help you figure out the solution to every Wordle, every day.

In this guide, you'll find three hints that will nudge you in the right direction, so that you can enjoy guessing without feeling totally lost. If you just want to know the answer, or you've got it and just want to know what it means, you can also find today's Wordle answer and a quick definition below.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Monday 13 June 2022)

Jumping straight to the answer is never fun, but neither is guessing aimlessly and knowing you could lose. Below, you'll find three hints that will help you guess today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle answer has two vowels, but they're the same.

The third letter is "N".

If you typed "ADORN", four letters would appear yellow.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 13 June?

It's okay if you're still struggling. It is a Monday, after all, so it's a bit early in the week for such brutal brainteasers. Below, you can find the answer that you've been searching for.

Today's Wordle answer is: DONOR.

A donor is someone who gives or donates something they own. In the case of blood, that is very brave and commendable, and could even save lives. In other cases, donor's might give money to charity to support some of the amazing non-profits around the world.

You might know today's Wordle answer, but don't go around generously donating it to others just yet. They may not have had chance to guess today's answer, and it wouldn't be fair to spoil the Wordle word when it's a cherished routine for so many.

That wraps up our guide on today's Wordle answer for 13 June 2022, but come back tomorrow for some more handy hints. In the meantime, brush up your Wordle skills with our list of the best Wordle starting words. To ensure you aren't wasting guesses, it's also worth taking time to familiarise yourself with our list of past Wordle answers, as the same word can't pop up twice.