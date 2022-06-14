Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 15 June 2022? Wednesday and Wordle might sound good together, but Wordle isn't limited to just one day. Instead, it delivers a puzzle each and every day, with a new five-letter word appearing to test your knowledge of the entire English language. With thousands of potential words that you could guess, finding the Wordle answer quickly is no small feat. Sometimes, it can even feel impossible, but that's where we come in.

Below, you'll find three hints that will help you figure out today's Wordle answer. If you're still struggling, you can keep reading to find the solution and a definition that'll explain how to use this word yourself in the future.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Wednesday 15 June 2022)

As Kristoff famously sings in Frozen 2, staring at a blank Wordle grid can leave you feeling lost in the woods. Fortunately, we've got three helpful hints below that should guide you on your journey to today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle answer starts with a "P".

It has two vowels.

Changing the final letter to "E" would make this word the name of a popular subscription service.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 15 June?

While Wednesday might mean the weekend is fast approaching, there's no doubt that we're all feeling pretty tired already. If you're a bit drained and aren't ready for a brainteaser today, then you can cheat and just skip to today's Wordle answer below. Don't worry, we won't tell.

Today's Wordle answer is: PRIMO.

According to a quick Google search, primo is the word for the leading part in a duet. That seems pretty obscure, though, and definitely wasn't the first definition that popped into my mind. While Wordle focuses solely on English words, primo/a also means cousin in Spanish (with the "O" or "A" at the end indicating the cousin's gender).

Now that you're potentially armed with a new word in another language, we must ask that you don't go sharing it with others straight away. Keep today's Wordle answer a secret until tomorrow, so that others have time to play today's puzzle at their leisure.

That's it for today's Wordle answer, but there's another just around the corner. Come back tomorrow for some more useful hints, and check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to practice while you wait. Since Wordle words can only appear once, we also recommend checking our list of past Wordle answers when you make your guesses, just to be sure that you aren't using words that have already appeared previously.