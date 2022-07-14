Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 15 July 2022? Goodness, it won't be long now until Wordle has been runnning for 400 days in a row. Truly an exceptional game, it is - possibly the defining game of 2021 (sorry, Elden Ring!). Precious few games have existed which provide more impetus for players all over the world to play every single day. I'm starting to think Wordle will outlive the heat death of the universe.

Of course, Wordle wouldn't be nearly so interesting if it weren't also challenging. Perhaps at times it even gets a bit too challenging. So to that end, below we've given you a few handy hints that will help you arrive at today's Wordle solution; and further below, we've got the answer revealed ready for you, along with an explanation of the word's meaning.

Wordle July 15 hints

The Wordle answer today has a slightly unusual selection of consonants and vowels. If you need some help unveiling today's five-letter word, check out the three cunningly crafted hints below:

Today's Wordle word has two of the same vowel.

The fourth letter is "G".

You can drive one of these somewhere, but it doesn't have wheels.

Today's Wordle answer July 15

Today's Wordle answer is: WEDGE.

Wedge is the first name of Wedge Antilles, a rebel pilot in Star Wars: A New Hope. For everyone else, it's both a sloping ramp-like shape and the action you can use with said shape to prop open something or push between two things. For instance, you can wedge open a door by shoving one of these shapes underneath it to stop it closing. Or, in a more abstract sense, you could drive a wedge between two people.

Coincidentally, you'll have to be careful you don't unwittingly drive a wedge between yourself and your friends by spoiling today's Wordle answer before they've had the chance to play through today's puzzle for themselves. So don't go spreading this information around until everyone's had a go!

If you need a helping hand figuring out the future Wordle solutions, have a gander at our handy list of the best Wordle starting words out there. You can also check out our compendium of past Wordle answers, which we make sure to update each day.