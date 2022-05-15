Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 16 May 2022? A new week means a bunch of new Wordle answers are coming your way. If you're not quite ready for a challenge this early in the week, we don't blame you. Monday's should be slow and steady, so there's no need to stress over the Wordle answer if you're struggling.

If you're new to Wordle, welcome! Wordle is a daily puzzle game in which you must guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries. It's a lovely morning routine, but nobody likes to lose! If you aren't feeling up to the challenge, we're here to help. Below, we list a few clues to help you guess today's Wordle answer. If you just want the solution, you can find that below as well.

Wordle hints for Monday 16 May 2022

Words are hard. Trust us, we get it. Sometimes, just thinking of 5-letter words can prove difficult. If you want some help but don't want to skip straight to the answer, we've got some handy hints to nudge you along. Check out the hints for today's Wordle answer below:

The fourth letter of today's Wordle is "V".

The only vowel in today's solution is "E", but it appears twice.

The first three letters spell the nickname of a popular British comedy character.

Wordle answer for Monday 16 May 2022

Clues are nice, but bragging to your friends and family that you guessed today's Wordle answer on the first try is even better. Below, you can find the solution for today's Wordle and what it means.

The answer to today's Wordle is: DELVE.

Let's delve deeper into today's Wordle answer. Delve is a word commonly used to describe someone looking for something. You can delve into lots of things: a book, your purse, or maybe even a cave. Whether you're looking for information, your receipt, or just some hidden treasure, you delve in to find what you're looking for. However, remember that everyone else may want to delve deeper into their minds to find today's Wordle answer, so don't go around spoiling it for others.

That wraps up today's Wordle answer guide, but make sure to check back everyday for more help. If you want to make better guesses in the future, make sure to check out our best Wordle starting words and past Wordle answers guides.