Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 19 May 2022? Wordle, the daily puzzle game in which you must gues a 5-letter word, brings a new challenge every morning. There are lots of words to try, though, so it isn't easy narrowing it down in just 6 tries. That's where we come in with our daily Wordle guides. Aren't we a lovely bunch?

Okay, enough chat. It's game time. Alarms are ringing and your loved ones are frantically typing words in a desperate bid to earn bragging rights. We can't let them win, right? Whether you need a few helpful hints or just want to skip to today's Wordle answer answer so that you don't have to make the cup of tea this morning, we're here to help.

Wordle hints for Thursday 19 May 2022

If you enjoy the satisfaction of guessing the word yourself but just need a few hints to figure it out, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find 3 clues that will help you solve today's Wordle solution:

Today's Wordle only has one vowel.

The final two letters are the same.

The second and third letters are an abbreviation for a populous West Coast city in the USA.

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Thursday 19 May 2022

If you just need the answer to Wordle #334, you'll find it below along with a quick definition.

The answer to today's Wordle is: GLASS.

Glass. That thing in the window that stands between you and fresh air. Then again, it's the Summer, so maybe it protects you from wasps that are trying to get into your house. It's okay, you can take a sip from your glass of water, the wasps are trapped outside. Oh no! A wasp got inside! As you panic, the glass of water falls to the ground and smashes! It's chaos! Make sure you don't blurt out today's Wordle answer amidst the chaos, though, as others may want to figure out the solution all by themselves.

That covers today's Wordle, but there's always more to learn. If you want to prepare in advance for tomorrow's answer, take a look at the best Wordle starting words. Make sure you also use our list of past Wordle answers, so that you can quickly rule out Wordle solutions of days past. Check back everyday for another handy Wordle answer guide.