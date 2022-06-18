If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Sunday 19 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #365 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 19 June 2022? Today might not seem like a particularly special Sunday, but it sure is. In fact, it's the day of the 365th ever Wordle! A full year of Wordles. Good grief. Why are we all still playing this little word game a year later? Because it's fantastic, that's why.

If you need a bit of help figuring out today's Wordle answer, then we've revealed it just below, along with an explanation of the word's meaning if you need it. But first, have a look at the below three hints to see if they'll help you divine the answer for yourself.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Sunday 19 June 2022)

As usual, we'll begin today's Wordle guide with a selection of three hints that should give you a better chance at discovering today's word of the day:

  • Today's Wordle word begins with "L".
  • None of the vowels or consonants in this word are next to each other.
  • It's something that most people try to avoid being.
Watch on YouTube
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 19 Jun?

Alright, you've reached the bit we've all been waiting for. Below you'll find the (possibly rather apt) answer to today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle answer is: LOSER.

Loser. No one wants to be a loser, but it's also important to remember that loser is only a temporary state of being, never a personality trait. Losing is how we learn. There - bet you didn't expect such motivational talk from a Wordle guide, eh?

Of course, I say that "loser" isn't a personality trait, but you'll certainly be testing that theory if you deign to ruin other people's fun by spoiling the answer to today's Wordle before they've had the chance to play it themselves. Just don't do it, alright?

If you want to end a losing streak (or continue a winning one), then you may be interested in our compendium of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself a great chance of beating each day's puzzle in as few guesses as possible. Another key resource we can give you is our archive of past Wordle answers, so you can see if a suspected word has already been chosen as the answer before.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch