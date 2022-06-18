Looking for the Wordle answer for Sunday 19 June 2022? Today might not seem like a particularly special Sunday, but it sure is. In fact, it's the day of the 365th ever Wordle! A full year of Wordles. Good grief. Why are we all still playing this little word game a year later? Because it's fantastic, that's why.

If you need a bit of help figuring out today's Wordle answer, then we've revealed it just below, along with an explanation of the word's meaning if you need it. But first, have a look at the below three hints to see if they'll help you divine the answer for yourself.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Sunday 19 June 2022)

As usual, we'll begin today's Wordle guide with a selection of three hints that should give you a better chance at discovering today's word of the day:

Today's Wordle word begins with "L".

None of the vowels or consonants in this word are next to each other.

It's something that most people try to avoid being.

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 19 Jun?

Alright, you've reached the bit we've all been waiting for. Below you'll find the (possibly rather apt) answer to today's Wordle.

Today's Wordle answer is: LOSER.

Loser. No one wants to be a loser, but it's also important to remember that loser is only a temporary state of being, never a personality trait. Losing is how we learn. There - bet you didn't expect such motivational talk from a Wordle guide, eh?

Of course, I say that "loser" isn't a personality trait, but you'll certainly be testing that theory if you deign to ruin other people's fun by spoiling the answer to today's Wordle before they've had the chance to play it themselves. Just don't do it, alright?

If you want to end a losing streak (or continue a winning one), then you may be interested in our compendium of the best Wordle starting words to give yourself a great chance of beating each day's puzzle in as few guesses as possible. Another key resource we can give you is our archive of past Wordle answers, so you can see if a suspected word has already been chosen as the answer before.