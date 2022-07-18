Looking for the Wordle answer for Tuesday 19 July 2022? Forget Elden Ring - Wordle is the true phenomenon of 2022. It took the world by storm back in January, and seemingly impressed the folks at NY Times enough to make them buy it shortly after. That transition didn't all go smoothly, with some players losing their streaks and stats, but one thing has remained the same: sometimes, the Wordle answer is really hard to solve. Fortunately, we're here to help.

In this guide, you'll find three handy hints that will help you figure out today's Wordle answer. If you aren't in the mood for a puzzle and would rather skip straight to the answer, you can find that by scrolling further down.

Wordle July 19 hints

Today's Wordle answer might be tricky, but there's no need to struggle through it alone. Below, we've got three handy hints that you can use to help solve today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle answer starts with an "A".

It has four consonants.

This would describe your mood if you fail to guess today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle answer July 19

Today's Wordle answer is: ANGRY.

Everyone knows what it feels like to be angry, but wise old sage Yoda once said that fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering. This is a summary of the path towards the dark side of the force, so if you want to avoid becoming a Sith, try to move past your anger next time you struggle with a particularly difficult Wordle answer.

If you want to avoid making others angry, keep today's Wordle answer a secret. Spoiling the answer for others would surely send you to the dark side of the force at lightning speed, so don't share today's Wordle answer until a new puzzle appears tomorrow.

