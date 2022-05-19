Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 20 May 2022? It's Friday! The end of the week, the start of the weekend, and time again for another Wordle. As always, we're here to help with our Wordle guide, which offers a few hints and the solution for the daily puzzle game. If you're not sure what it's all about, Wordle is a game that tasks you with guessing the 5-letter word in just 6 attempts.

You can scroll down to find the solution to today's Wordle, but we've also got 3 hints that you can use to get closer to the answer without spoiling the puzzle entirely. Either way, this guide will help you solve today's Wordle quickly, so that you can beat everyone else and head into the weekend feeling proud.

Wordle hints for Friday 20 May 2022

Guessing the daily Wordle and seeing those green tiles light up is always exciting, but sometimes it can be a real challenge. If you want the fun of guessing but are struggling to find today's solution, you'll find some handy hints below:

The final letter of today's Wordle is "R".

The solution has two vowels.

This word describes all of us, including you!

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Friday 20 May 2022

Guessing is fun, but you know what's even better? Winning. If you're in a competition with friends and family, you can find the answer below to get first place in the Wordle race.

The answer to today's Wordle is: GAMER.

We're all gamers! Whether you're an RPS regular playing games on your PC, or just slotting Wordle into your morning ritual before heading off into your day, today's Wordle is dedicated to you. If you know other gamers who also play Wordle, make sure you play by the rules and keep the answer a secret. Let everyone else have a go, and then you can all chat about the solution together.

That's everything you'll need to get today's Wordle answer, but the next puzzle isn't far away. Fortunately, you can get a headstart on tomorrow's Wordle by learning the best Wordle starting words. It's also important to familiarise yourself with the past Wordle answers to avoid repeating previous solutions. Actually, there are a lot of words on that list, so maybe bookmark it for yourself and check back every day.