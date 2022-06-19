If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Monday 20 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #366 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
Hayden Hefford avatar
Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 20 June 2022? Every day brings a new Wordle, which means another 5-letter word that could leave you endlessly stumped. There are an incredible amount of words that you could enter into Wordle, but only one of them is the answer you seek. It's never nice to feel lost - especially on a Monday - so we're here to help you out with today's Wordle answer.

In this guide, you'll find three handy hints that will help you figure out today's Wordle answer if you're unsure where to start. If it's too early in the week for tricky brainteasers, you can also keep scrolling to find the answer.

Wordle June 20 hints

If you're struggling to find today's Wordle answer but don't want to cheat, that's very good of you. We'll reward that positive behaviour with a few hints. They won't ruin today's Wordle answer, but they'll definitely push you in the right answer. You can find our three hints below:

  • Today's Wordle answer ends with a "T".
  • There are two vowels in this word.
  • The first two letters make a word, and the last three letters make a word.
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer June 20

If you've come looking for the answer, we won't judge. It's not cheating if nobody finds out, right? You can find today's Wordle answer below.

Today's Wordle answer is: INPUT.

If you input the word input into Wordle, that'd be correct! Input simply means to put data into something, like typing something into a computer, your phone, or a calculator. It can also refer to the electrical socket into which you can insert a cable or plug.

Now that you know today's Wordle answer, we ask that you don't input it into the minds of others. Wordle is a daily routine for many, and it could ruin someone's day if you spoil the answer before they have chance to play. Keep this one a secret until tomorrow, when another Wordle puzzle will appear.

That covers today's Wordle answer, but you can come back tomorrow for more helpful hints. In the meantime, take a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words to get some practice, and familiarise yourself with past Wordle answers to avoid wasting a guess tomorrow.

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan. He can usually be found in front of a screen, playing the latest survival games and trying to hide from the real world. His eyes haven't turned square yet, but the possibility is certainly scary.

