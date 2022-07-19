Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 20 July 2022? Wordle is one of the biggest games of 2022, but it's also one of the simplest. All you have to do is guess a random five letter word every day, with green and yellow tiles appearing to show you whether letters are in the correct position or need moving. However, simple doesn't mean easy. In fact, particularly difficult Wordle answers could be enough to complete ruin your day. Luckily, we're here to help.

In this guide, we've got three hints that you can use to solve today's Wordle answers. If you don't want to work on a puzzle but you aren't prepared to lose your streak, then simply scroll down a little further to find today's Wordle answer.

Wordle July 20 hints

Below, you'll find three clues that you can use to solve today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle answer starts with a "T".

It has two vowels.

Of the three consonants in this word, two of them are the same.

Today's Wordle answer July 20

Today's Wordle answer is: TRITE.

Trite is an adjective that describes something that's boring. Overused. Lacking in originality. That could never be Wordle, of course - a new word every day always means there's a new challenge to face! However, it'd be a shame if people had the answer ruined before they had chance to play, so make sure you keep today's Wordle answer a secret until midnight. When the clock strikes 12, feel free to scream the word "Trite" at the top of your lungs, as there'll be a new Wordle to solve.

That wraps up our guide on today's Wordle answer, but you don't have to stop there. If you don't want to just sit and wait around for tomorrow's Wordle, then check out our list of the best Wordle starting words to get some practice in beforehand. If you simply want to avoid wasting guesses, then take a look at our list of past Wordle answers so that you don't guess words that have already appeared.