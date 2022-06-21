Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 22 June 2022? Cheer up, everyone. I know it's Wednesday, but at least there's one small oasis of happiness to look forward to amidst this arid expanse of weekdays. Yes, it's time yet again for another daily Wordle puzzle, and another of our guides which aim to lead you to the solution, and clear up any confusion regarding the word's meaning. Take a look below and see if you can work out the answer using our list of hints; and then keep scrolling to find out the answer.

Wordle June 22 hints

If you're really struggling to solve the Wordle answer today, then allow us to give you a nudge in the right direction with our selection of Wordle hints:

Today's Wordle word has three consonants.

The second letter is "W".

The word might be used as a criticism of something or someone.

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer June 22

Today's Wordle answer is: AWFUL.

Awful - a common, flexible, and powerful denunciation of something bad. For example: "that performance was simply awful". Or: "I really feel awful today". My condolences if you didn't quite find the Wordle answer today - it wasn't necessary a straightforward word, with the "WFU" combo in the middle. But regardless of whether you found the answer within six guesses or not, please don't ruin other players' Wordling fun by spoiling today's answer to them before they've had a chance to play. That would be a really AWFUL thing to do. Heh.

Another day, another Wordle. If you've been struggling recently to find the answer in six guesses - or perhaps you want to up the ante and start playing on Hard Mode - then you may want to consult our list of the best Wordle starting words. There's also our archive of past Wordle answers that you may want to have a flick through to see which words have historically been chosen as the answer.