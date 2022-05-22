Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 23 May 2022? Garfield might hate Mondays, but we bet they'd go a little better if he had Wordle. The daily word-guessing puzzle game has become a morning (or midnight) routine for many, as it's a fun little brainteaser to play each and every day.

Of course, the best part about Wordle is watching those tiles flash up green. If you're struggling to guess today's Wordle answer and don't want to lose, we're here to help. Below, you'll find three hints that you can use to solve today's Wordle. If you're not feeling up to the challenge, you can also skip ahead to find today's Wordle answer.

Wordle hints for Monday 23 May 2022

If you're struggling to find those green letters, we've got you covered. The three clues below will nudge you in the right direction towards today's Wordle solution:

Today's Wordle starts with an "H".

The answer has two vowels.

The solution is the name of a popular dating app.

Wordle answer for Monday 23 May 2022

If you also hate Mondays, like Garfield, then you might just need a win. If you're eager to see those tiles flash green, you can find the solution below:

The answer to today's Wordle is: HINGE.

The hinge is the unsung hero of the home. Hinges are the little metal mechanisms that allow your door to swing open, preventing you from banging into them all the time like a cartoon character. Hinge is also the name of a popular dating app because, as they sing in Frozen 2, love is an open door. That's probably the reason, anyway. Hopefully we didn't start an argument with your partner by making you search 'popular dating apps' on the internet.

To avoid starting arguments yourself, make sure you keep today's Wordle solution a secret. Everyone has their own Wordle routine, and a friend or family member may be waiting to puzzle it out in the evening, so don't ruin the solution for others.

The door might be closed on today's Wordle, but there's another puzzle right around the corner. If you want to prepare for tomorrow's Wordle, get some practice by checking out our guide on the best Wordle starting words. When tomorrow rolls around, make sure you use our list of past Wordle answers so that you don't guess words that have already appeared previously.