Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 23 June 2022? Wordle is a great way to get the gears of a sleep-addled (or sleep-deprived) brain churning. Over a year later and Wordle is still going strong, captivating thousands upon thousands of players every day in their dogged pursuit of a single five-letter word. What will today's answer be?

Below we'll help you to find the correct Wordle answer with our usual three hints. Further below you'll find the answer itself, and an explanation of the word's meaning for those who want it.

Wordle June 23 hints

The Wordle answer today is an interesting one: let's see if you can find the answer with the help of our handy selection of clues and hints:

Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

The last letter is a "K".

The word is also the name of a videogame known for its parkour movement.

Today's Wordle answer June 23

Today's Wordle answer is: BRINK.

Yes, today's word is brink - a word which is essentially a fancier way of saying "edge". If you're on the brink of something, you're right on the tip of it, whether it's a discovery, or death, or a sheer drop. It's always a little bit tougher when you get a word with so few vowels, because vowels are usually the first letters that players try to find out when playing Wordle. Congratulations if you found the answer - just remember not to spread it about to those who haven't yet had the chance to play.

If you want to arm yourself for the next Wordle in a day's time, then what better place to begin than by reading our best Wordle starting words guide. Another sneaky trick is to check out our archive of past Wordle answers - if you see a word in that list, you'll know that it can't possibly be the answer for any future Wordle puzzles! At least until the New York Times runs out of five-letter words in the English language and the list has to be reset...