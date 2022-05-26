Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 27 May 2022? You know the drill by now, right? Wordle! It's great! Everyone in the family plays it, and so do you and I. That's why we're here, after all.

Below we'll give you a handful of well-selected clues to help you in case you're stuck on today's Wordle, and further down we'll reveal today's Wordle answer and the meaning behind the word in case you've never heard it before in your life, and are convinced it's been made up on the spot purely to mess with your day.

Wordle hints for Friday 27 May 2022

Everyone wants a Friday to start off well, so below we'll give you a helping hand (if you need it) with finding today's Wordle solution. Here are your clues:

Today's Wordle answer is related to royalty.

There are more vowels than consonants.

The word begins with "T".

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Friday 27 May 2022

Alright, so the clues didn't do the trick. Or perhaps you're too busy to play the game properly, and just want an answer already. Well, your wish is our command!

The answer to today's Wordle is: TIARA.

A tiara is a type of crown, generally worn by royalty, or those of us who wish to feel like a princess for a fleeting while. And let's be honest, who among us hasn't felt that way once in a while? Of course, you certainly won't be a princess if you choose to spoil other players' fun by spreading the answer to today's Wordle to those who don't want it, so please keep this newfound knowledge to yourself!

If you want to get off to a stronger start with future Wordle puzzles, your best bet is to check out our list of the best Wordle starting words. And if you want an extra trick up your sleeve, you can consult our archive of past Wordle answers too, to give yourself an idea of which 5-letter words have been and gone before this point.