Looking for the Wordle answer for Tuesday 28 June 2022? As we approach the end of June, you probably want to end the month with a bang. Well, I don't know if we can offer that, but we can provide some help with the Wordle answer today if you're struggling. For those who are new to 2022's biggest phenomenon, Wordle is an online puzzle game that generates a new 5-letter word each and every day. You must guess that word in just 6 tries, and letters will light up green or orange to indicate whether they are in the right place or need shifting around.

In this guide, you'll find three helpful hints that you can use to get closer to the Wordle answer today. If you're just here for the answer, you can keep scrolling to find it below.

Wordle June 28 hints

There's no fun in skipping straight to the answer, right? If you're not sure where to start with today's Wordle and the box of blank squares is only stressing you out, then there's nothing wrong with asking for some help. Below, you will find three hints that will nudge you in the right direction and help you figure out the Wordle answer today:

The Wordle answer today ends with a double "L".

This word only has one vowel.

If you enter the word "OLDER", four letters would turn orange.

Today's Wordle answer June 28

Today's Wordle answer is: DROLL.

Droll, from the French word drôle, refers to someone who is funny. This usually indicates that they have a particularly dry sense of humor, using sarcasm that could come across as rude to some. Dry humor isn't necessarily rude, though! It's simply an acquired taste. However, spoiling the Wordle answer for others is very rude, so make sure you keep it to yourself until friends and family have found time to solve the puzzle themselves.

That wraps up our guide on the Wordle answer today, but make sure you pop back tomorrow for mroe helpful hints. In the meantime, you can get some extra practice by taking a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words. If you simply want to avoid wasting guesses, check out our list of past Wordle answers so that you don't repeat solutions that have appeared previously.