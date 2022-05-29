Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 30 May 2022? It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new Wordle, as the song famously goes. As always, today's puzzle tasks you with guessing a 5-letter word in 6 attempts. After entering your guess, any letters in the correct place will flash up green, while letters that are in the word but need moving turn orange.

If you want to know today's Wordle answer, you can find it below. For those who don't want to skip straight to the word of the day, we also have three hints that should help you figure it out. No matter how you solve today's Wordle, we'll also provide a definition for the answer so that you can learn what it means.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Monday 30 May 2022)

Solving the Wordle yourself is the perfect way to kick off the week, but a few hints never hurt anyone. Below, you can find three hints to help you find the Wordle answer for Monday 30 May:

There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.

The final two letters are the same.

Letters 2-5 spell out something you might pay when driving across a bridge.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 30 May?

If things are looking bad and you don't want to end your Wordle streak, you can find the Wordle answer for 30 May below:

Today's Wordle answer is: ATOLL.

An atoll is a ring-shaped reef or island made from coral. As it is a ring, an atoll contains a small lagoon in the centre. They're very pretty. Picturesque, even. From the images, they look very idyllic and tranquil. Oh, there's even an image of some little huts on an atoll. Oh no, now I want to live on one. Time to start planning my escape from society. We can relocate the RPS treehouse to an atoll, right?

As always, you can spend the day dreaming about life on a picturesque atoll, but keep today's Wordle answer to yourself. Your friends and family may not have tried today's Wordle and it wouldn't be fair to ruin the puzzle before they have chance to play. You can start sharing those atoll dreams tomorrow when there's a new Wordle to solve.

That wraps up the guide for today's Wordle answer, but come back tomorrow for a fresh batch of hints. If you want to sharpen the puzzling parts of your brain, take a look at our page on the best Wordle starting words. To avoid repeating a word that's appeared previously, check out our list of past Wordle answers.