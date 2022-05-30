Looking for the Wordle answer for Tuesday 31 May 2022? It's the last day of May, which just proves that time really does stop for no one. Wordle also never stops, and today brings another puzzle to solve. A quick breakdown for those new to the puzzling pandemonium: Wordle is a daily puzzle game that asks players to solve a 5-letter word. You have 6 tries and any correct letters flash up green, while orange tiles represent a letter that is in the word but not in the correct position. The goal is to guess the word in as few guesses as possible and then share the little rows of green and orange tiles with friends and family to brag about your puzzle prowess.

Guessing the Wordle answer isn't always easy, though, which is where we come in. In this guide, you'll find today's Wordle answer, as well as a few hints if you don't want to skip straight to the solution. If you want to learn more about today's Wordle answer, we'll also provide a quick definition.

Hints for today's Wordle answer (Tuesday 31 May 2022)

If you're currently staring at a blank page and aren't sure where to start, you can use the three hints below to get closer to today's Wordle answer:

The first letter in today's Wordle answer is "M".

Today's Wordle answer has two vowels.

If you guess "ROMAN", every tile will turn orange.

Today's Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 31 May?

If you're just too eager to find out today's Wordle answer, you're not far from the treasure you seek. Below, you'll find the Wordle word of the day along with a definition:

Today's Wordle answer is: MANOR.

A manor is a large house that usually comes with sprawling gardens or a large chunk of land. They're huge and incredibly expensive. According to Netflix's Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor series, they're also haunted. Very haunted. If you see a manor, maybe you should just stay away.

Today's Wordle answer might have you thinking of the ghost stories you'd set in a manor, but don't go sharing them just yet. Others may not have had the opportunity to play today's Wordle, and it wouldn't be fair if they got the solution spoiled before they had chance to guess the word of the day. Keep today's Wordle a secret until tomorrow, when there will be a new word to guess.

That's it for today's Wordle answer, but there's a new word right around the corner. If you want to become a Wordle pro, take a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words. To avoid guessing words that have already appeared on Wordle, check out our list of past Wordle answers. Words only appear once on Wordle, so familiarising yourself with this list rules out a lot of guesses that would be redundant.