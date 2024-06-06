Want a hint for Connections today? Piggybacking off the monumental success of daily puzzle game Wordle, the New York Times has another fantastically popular word game out now. It's called Connections, and if you haven't played it before, now's the time to start.

In this guide, we'll give you a handy hint selection for today's Connections puzzle on Thursday, June 6th, before revealing the group themes and the Connections answers themselves. We'll also explain how to play Connections if this is your first time coming over from Wordle!

Connections words on Thursday, June 6

For reference, here are the 16 Connections words for today:

Marble Baseball Drive Wild Reverse Push Gym Park Prompt Pea Draw Dugout Skip Propel Grapefruit Courtroom

Connections hint for June 6

Here's a hint for each of the word groups in today's Connections puzzle, plus a couple more clues to help you find the answer:

Yellow (Easiest): Words to get up and moving.

Words to get up and moving. Green (Easy): Actions you can take within a famous American card game.

Actions you can take within a famous American card game. Blue (Medium): These words are used for determining the size of solid precipitation.

These words are used for determining the size of solid precipitation. Purple (Hardest): Places that facilitate several people sitting at once.

Places that facilitate several people sitting at once. Extra hint 1: The blue word group are all spherical objects.

The blue word group are all spherical objects. Extra hint 2: The American card game is known by a three-letter word.

Connections groups for June 6

If you need an even bigger clue to figure out today's Connections puzzle, below we'll reveal the four correct Connections groups - the themes which link together each set of four words in the Connections grid.

Here are the Connections groups for today:

Move to action

Uno cards

Hail size comparisons

Places with benches

Now that you know the themes for the various different Connections in today's puzzle, see if you can solve it! If not, check just below for the full answer.

Spoiler warning! Today's Connections answer lies ahead!

Image credit: NYT

What is the answer to Connections today (Thursday June 6)?

Move to action: Drive, Prompt, Propel, Push

Uno cards: Draw, Reverse, Skip, Wild

Hail size comparisons: Baseball, Grapefruit, Marble, Pea

Places with benches: Courtroom, Dugout, Gym, Park

Congratulations if you got today's Connections answer right, with or without the help of our handy hints above! And if you didn't succeed today, don't worry - a new Connections puzzle is released every day at midnight, so you can try again tomorrow, just like with Wordle!

What is Connections?

Connections is a word puzzle game published every day by the NYT, the hosts of the endlessly popular Wordle puzzle. Crafted each day by crossword puzzle-maker Wyna Liu, Connections presents you with a selection of 16 seemingly disparate words, and you have to group them together in four sets of four, where each group of four words has a common theme.

For instance, the words "Hook", "Nana", "Peter", and "Wendy" are all Peter Pan characters. Or to take another example, "Action", "Ballpark", "Go", and "Stick" are all words which commonly come just before the word "Figure".

Your job is to figure out what these themes are that connect the various words together - but be wary, because a lot of the time there are red herring connections placed in there deliberately to throw you off! To win the game, you have to find all four Connections without making 4 mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game is over and the answer is revealed automatically.

Each of the four groups in each day's Connections puzzle is also assigned a different colour, which represents how easy or difficult the Connection is to find. These colours are: Yellow (Easiest), Green (Easy), Blue (Medium), and Purple (Hardest).

